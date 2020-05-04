The Spanish government has set out a roadmap for how it will ease lockdown measures in the country, including the return of concerts and live events.

The recovery plan will have four phases. Phase zero runs until May 11, after which phase one will allow “cultural events” to return with a maximum capacity of 30 people for indoor venues that usually have 90 or more capacity.

For open air events, a maximum capacity of 200 people will be allowed, with social distancing rules applied. All outdoor events must be seated.

Capacity will increase for phase two, starting on May 25, when indoor events will be allowed to welcome 50 people. Seated open-air events will be able to hold up to 400 people. During this phase, cinemas and theatres will also reopen.

The final phase, beginning June 8, will see clubs and bars reopened at a third of their usual capacity.