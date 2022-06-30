Ghostwriter Consultancy and Events has launched new independent national promoting division Pink Dot.

Pink Dot has an initial 16 UK shows confirmed, starting with a Peter Hook & The Light show at O2 Academy Leeds on 1 July.

Ghostwriter said it plans to expand Pink Dot to promote concerts nationally, along with large‐scale outdoor events including festivals.

It follows Ghostwriter’s recent hiring of promoter Craig McVeigh (pictured) to work alongside director Richard Maides and commercial director Carl Bathgate.

Bathgate said, “We aim to deliver a wide and diverse variety of events scaling from 100 to 25,000 capacity. We recognise the challenges presented by the current economic climate but feel that there will always be a place for well marketed and delivered events as live music continues to be a significant part of the UK’s social life and is deeply ingrained in our culture.”

McVeigh said, “We have an extremely experienced team who will ensure all our events are delivered to a high standard whether they be established artists performing at our Live After Racing series, 100 capacity shows in a grassroots venue, new annual metropolitan festivals or large‐scale outdoor events.”