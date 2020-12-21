Ghostwriter Consultancy and Events (GCE) said it is to oversee all live music events at the 1,750-capacity Camp and Furnace venue in Liverpool.

The five-year arrangement with the venue, which has played host to events such as BBC 6 Music Festival, Liverpool Sound City and Psych Fest, will see it join Motion in Bristol (4,000) and fellow Liverpool venue Eventim Olympia (1,960) within GCE’s venue managemeng portfolio.

GCE director Carl Bathgate said the venue is a “unique” and “on trend” space located in the Baltic Triangle area of the UNESCO city of music, which has also hosted corporate clients including Google, Lush, Adidas, MTV, Red Bull and BBC Worldwide.

He said, “Camp and Furnace will be a welcome addition to our existing venue the Eventim Olympia, meaning we can now offer two strong options for touring artists in Liverpool.”

Bathgate added that Ghostwriter will work on making Camp and Furnace “a fit for purpose music venue” by improving the dressing rooms and installing a new permanent PA and lights, which he says will make the venue “more viable for promoters to use the space for live music”.