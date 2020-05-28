Some outdoor attractions in the UK are to reopen in the coming days, as the restrictions on using green space begin to be lifted.

On 23 May, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs updated its policies on green spaces. It now says that “you may visit gardens and land maintained for public use as an alternative open space to spend time outdoors, although buildings and amenities such as cafes will remain closed and access may be limited to those with tickets to ensure social distancing.”

As a result Blenheim Palace (pictured above), a World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Winston Churchill, is opening to some visitors from Saturday 30 May.

In an update on LinkedIn, the venue stated: “From Saturday 30th May until the end of the 5th June we will open our Park and Gardens to our Annual Pass & Walking Permit Holders only. From 6th June onwards we will welcome all.”

Hampton Court Palace’s website says it is closed until 31 May, and will presumably be opening 1 June. Access has asked Historic Royal Palaces for confirmation and will update this story accordingly.

Other restrictions have been lifted, too. DEFRA now advises that “you can drive to outdoor open spaces, including beaches and beauty spots, irrespective of distance – you should travel in a private vehicle, alone or with members of your own household.”

It also adds that you can “take part in other outdoor sports and activities, including fishing – on your own, with your household, or with one other person while adhering to social distancing rules.”