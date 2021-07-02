Combined UK ‘what’s on’ guide and primary ticket agency Skiddle has launched three updates to its Promotion Centre designed to help promoters stage events under the remaining Covid-19 mitigation requirements.

It said its new Track and Trace Data Fields feature will see ticket purchasers required to provide the name, phone number, and email address for each member of their party. By law, venues must collect contact details from every attendee or face a fine of up to £10,000. Skiddle said the aim of the feature is to save promoters time and additional staff at venues by obtaining customer information prior to the events.

Skiddle has also introduced “advanced event status features”, which enable ticket buyers to see if events are cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.

A new “customised events widget” has been designed to allow users to create an embeddable customised events widget that can be added to an event’s website. The widget enables promoters to embed upcoming events onto a website and keep it up-to-date as events change. It shows the most popular events or by date order and enables click-through to purchase tickets.

Skiddle has also blocked e-ticket downloads from its website until 24 hours before an event. It said the move reduces the chance that tickets will be copied, and fraudulent tickets being sold on.