Silverstone Race Circuit is to pilot a new immersive spectator experience at The Classic, using a 5G enabled app powered by Xpertnest.

During The Classic, which takes place from 26-28 August, 360-degree cameras will be centrally positioned in Silverstone’s paddocks throughout the weekend. A portable full 5G network, live footage (real-time) will be accessible at an activation area at The Classic and globally via mobile phone or handheld devices via an app.

Visitors to The Classic will also be able to watch the action on VR headsets. These will be available throughout the three-day festival in the Shopping Village next to the Village Green area.

Goose Live Events CEO Nick Wigley said, “There’s no doubt the huge advances of 5G technology have the potential to transform spectator experiences and where better than Silverstone to be exploring what the future has to offer.

“Whether sitting in a trackside grandstand or at home on sofas, all those accessing the footage on their mobile phones via the App will be treated to a front row seat as the grids of iconic cars head out onto the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. What’s more they will be able to enjoy different perspectives simply by moving their phones. It’s going to provide a totally new dimension.”

Tickets for The Classic include admission to activities such as driving experiences, funfair rides, a shopping village, football skills and coaching sessions with Yokohama. It also features an exclusive showcase featuring all seven of Sir Lewis Hamilton’s title winning Formula One cars, celebrity chefs plus the first pop-up outlet from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

Tickets also offer three evenings of live music from Sister Sledge, Gabrielle, Dodgy and Rick Astley, extreme sports displays in the Adrenaline Zone and test drives in electric vehicles.