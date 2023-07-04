Motor racing circuit Silverstone has announced Santander UK as its official sustainability partner.

Santander will provide Silverstone with a range of mobility solutions starting with the transition to a fleet of zero or low-emission vehicles supplied through Santander Consumer Finance. The new fleet will be used for on-site mobility, event operations and on-track safety and rescue requirements.

The bank will also expand its Santander Cycles scheme to Silverstone. In trials taking place later this year with Santander Cycles partner Tier, the new e-bikes will be available to Silverstone employees. In the longer term, it is planned to make e-bikes available for guests and visitors.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said, “As the home of British motorsport we have a responsibility to lead the way with smarter and cleaner methods of working and sustainability is now at the heart of all we do at Silverstone. I am delighted to be partnering with Santander as we continue on our shift to [net] zero and introduce these initiatives to help us on our journey.”