Organisers of classic car celebration Silverstone Festival have added a new F1 FanZone to this year’s event, which will allow visitors to get up close to see a grid of current Grand Prix cars.

The FanZone builds on the modern Formula 1 content that was introduced for the first time at last year’s event. It will feature cars from manufacturers including Alpine, Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Williams.

Silverstone Festival, which has been rebranded from The Classic, takes place from 25-27 August and marks the 75th anniversary of motorsport at Silverstone. It follows the British Grand Prix that takes place at the circuit from 7-9 July.

The FanZone will feature a wheel-changing pit-stop challenge, a reaction-testing Batak light wall and racing simulators, while a big screen will show full live coverage of the weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The event will feature a Foodie Fest with celebrity chefs, an artisan market and Tasting Tent, funfair rides in the Adrenaline Zone, as well as three evenings of live music with performances from McFly, the Sugababes, ABC and The Christians.

Silverstone Festival event director Nick Wigley said, “After the interest in the display area for the latest Formula 1 tech last year, we have expanded it for this summer’s Festival. Ever since its very early days, Silverstone has been synonymous with Formula 1 and so we are thrilled to be showcasing the sport’s past and present at the Festival.”

F1 cars already confirmed for the showcase include Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant, BWT Alpine, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Williams Racing. Alpine will also offer visitors the chance to test drive some of its latest sportscars on the roads local to Silverstone.