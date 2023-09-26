Silverstone said it will expand its live music offering at next year’s British Grand Prix, with a four-day festival featuring acts including Stormzy, Rudimental and Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Silverstone’s newly-expanded music arena was a major feature of the 2023 British Grand Prix, playing host to acts including Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns, Jess Glynne, Black Eyed Peas and Jax Jones.

Silverstone commercial director Nick Read said, “Our long-term ambition has always been to establish Silverstone as a venue that attracts the biggest and best artists in the world to put on a spectacular show for the British fans. It’s an honour to announce Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental as the first names on our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix.

“We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of this year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch – with more huge global acts still to be announced.”

Silverstone Circuits MD Stuart Pringle previously told Access that the expansion of the live music offering at the British Grand Prix was in line with the event attracting an increasingly diverse audience demographic.

He said, “We had a new type of customer that came to the British Grand Prix for the first time this year [2022], and we do attribute that to Netflix, principally. The show has brought Formula 1 to life for a whole new tranche of society. It brought the heroes out from behind the crash helmets and inside the cars and made them more relevant. We want to give these people more value. It’s a balancing act for us as a promoter because we’ve got to make sure we don’t alienate our core fanbase.”