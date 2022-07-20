Silverstone Race Circuit is to launch multi-event weekend festival Challenge Silverstone in September.

The renowned Grand Prix motor racing track in Northamptonshire will be taken over by amateur runners and cyclists from 3-4 September, for a series of races including a half marathon, 10K run and a 10-lap cycling sportive.

Silverstone said the on-track action will be hosted alongside a “sports festival village” with street food and drink vendors, trade stalls and main stage entertainment within the circuit. Challenge Silverstone tickets will be priced from £21 per adult.

The move to create a family-focused weekend festival of running and cycling activity follows the announcement that Silverstone is to expand its live music offering during the British Grand Prix weekend.

Silvestone hosted four days of live music over the British Grand Prix weekend, which was attended by 140,000 people per day. Among the headline acts to perform on the event’s main stage were Bastille, Mabel and Example.

Silverstone Circuits MD Stuart Pringle said the aim next year is to increase the live music audience capacity from 40,000 to 50,000, and expand the entertainment offering.