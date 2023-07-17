Goodwood Festival of Speed organisers expressed their “deep regret” after cancelling the third day (15 July) of the event due to severe wind warnings posing a threat to the site’s temporary structures.

It was the first time the four-day West Sussex motorsport event was cancelled due to a weather warning in its 30-year history. The final day on Sunday went ahead as planned.

Organisers made the announcement late on Friday evening after consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, following a severe wind warning issued by the Met Office.

Organisers said in a statement, “On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30-year history.”

With Sunday being a sold-out day, Saturday ticket holders were not able to access the site the following day. Organisers said they will be issued a refund in the coming days.