The Goodwood Festival of Speed, due to take place 8-11 July at Goodwood Motor Circuit, will be staged as a full capacity event as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP).

Organisers issued a statement which outlined that all 2021 Festival of Speed ticket, hospitality and grandstand pass holders will be able to attend the three-day event as planned.

Attendees will be required to agree to the conditions of entry set out by the ERP, which will include either having had both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before the event or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test that can be taken at home or at a recognised centre, within 48 hours of the event.”

Further details around conditions of entry, including NHS Test and Trace requirements, will be announced soon.