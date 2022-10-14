Organisers of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship said it had another record-breaking cumulative audience for its eighth season.

The season’s cumulative audience increased 20% year-on-year to 381m as live viewership grew to all-time high of 216m, up 10% on Season 7.

The season, which featured a new qualifying format and a return to racing in Asia, saw its cumulative audience for qualifying increase by 49% compared to audiences for the traditional fastest-lap format in Season 7.

The biggest-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar of 16 races in 10 world cities included a return to Asia with successful debuts in Jakarta, Indonesia, and a double-header in Seoul, South Korea, to close Season 8.

The Jakarta race in June was the first Formula E race in Asia since 2019 and was the most-watched domestic race in the championship’s 100-race history with a cumulative audience of 27.6m in Indonesia.

Live viewers made up most of Formula E’s audience for the first time in Season 7 and that trend continued in Season 8 with a 10% increase in live audiences year-on-year to 216m, part of a 20% growth in total cumulative audience to 381m.

Total viewing hours for Season 8 races increased by 58% compared to Season 7 and the championship enjoyed a 28% year-on-year increase in the average viewing duration per live race.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said, “Millions more fans tuned in to watch last season than ever before thanks to consistent scheduling, improved broadcast presentation and sporting innovations like our game-changing qualifying format that we have put in place in close collaboration with the FIA.”