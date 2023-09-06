Global crewing specialist Showforce, a division of the Spendlove Group, has announced plans for expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following the opening of its office in Riyadh.

Showforce business development manager Zachariah Smith has relocated to the capital to lead the operation. Initially accompanied by members of the Middle East operations team, Smith will lead the charge in bolstering local crew numbers, growing its talent pool and securing new clients.

Showforce will provide corporate event crew, stage and production crew, general and site crew and plant operators. Its sister company The Production Team will source production and technical personnel on a freelance, contract and permanent basis.

Showforce chairman and founder Ian Spendlove said, “KSA presents us with an exciting opportunity for growth. The level of investment in the burgeoning event and leisure industry in the country is phenomenal and we’ve already contributed to the success of major events like Formula E, MDL Beast Soundstorm, WWE, Winter at Tantora Festival and Formula 1.

“Opening an office and operating from a permanent base will allow us to invest in more local talent both in our office-based operations team and crew on the ground.”

Pictured L-R Harron Nasir, Zachariah Smith and Amir Tufail