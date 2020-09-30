Today, 30 September, has seen further protests throughout the UK, as part of the global #WeMakeEvents day of acton that has already seen buildings lit up red as far and wide as South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Among the UK venues due to take part are London Excel and British Airways i360 in Brighton.

Yesterday saw a silent protest (pictured) outside Parliament, which highlighted the lack of support for the decimated event industry in the government’s new Winter Support Scheme.

Today’s global Red Alert demonstrations include venues and buildings around the world being lit up in red to emphasise the critical condition of many businesses in the live and event industries.

Many high-profile artists have supported the #WeMakeEvents campaign on Twitter including Noel Gallagher, Years & Years and Radiohead. The latter tweeted: “Our crew are at the heart of making it happen for all of us, band and audience alike. They’re incredible and that’s why we’re supporting #WeMakeEvents and invite you to do so as well.”

Earlier today, workers from the theatre industry marched on Westminster dressed in pantomime outfits, to protest the lack of support to theatres during the pandemic.

Actor Gary Bridgens, speaking to the BBC, said, “If the Government doesn’t support theatre in its hour of need, there won’t be any – or worse, it will all need rebuilding after this disaster.”