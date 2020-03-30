The Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow could be in operation as a temporary hospital within two weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said (30 March).

The new field hospital will be run by the NHS and could have capacity for more than 1,000 patients.

The first minister confirmed that six more people with Covid-19 have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 47.

Peter Duthie, Chief Executive of the Scottish Event Campus said: “As we navigate the most significant challenge of our generation, we are proud to be in a position to help our NHS with an alternative hospital provision.

“Our teams will support the NHS in the build, security and safe operation of the resource, and continue to express our sincere gratitude for all that they are doing to fight COVID-19.”

A total of 1,563 people have been diagnosed with the virus – up from 1,384 on Sunday (29 March).