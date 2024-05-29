The SEC, owners of the 14,300-capacity arena OVO Hydro, has hosted events such as the Commonwealth Games and COP26 during Duthie’s tenure.

Duthie was appointed chief executive in April 2014 having been with the company since its inception in 1984. He has been a member of the senior management team since 1991.

Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) CEO Peter Duthie will step down at the end of June after 40 years with the SEC.

In response to Covid-19, the SEC was converted into the NHS Louisa Jordan. Duthie was appointed chair of Scotland’s Event Industry Advisory Group (EIAG) to help the industry and the SEC negotiate the pandemic.

Last year Duthie was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Strathclyde in recognition of his contribution to culture, business, and society.

Duthie said, “It has been a privilege to be part of the SEC’s journey and to have been involved in the development of all sectors of our business. We have a fantastic team at the SEC which delivers for Glasgow and Scotland and I’m sure will continue to build on its well-deserved reputation.”

The SEC chair Morag McNeill said, “I would like to thank Peter for his commitment to the business over the last forty years. He has played an important role in ensuring that the SEC has a global reputation for event delivery and he has been a great ambassador for the business and for Glasgow.”

The SEC consists of five interconnected exhibition and meeting spaces, the 3,000-seat SEC Armadillo and the OVO Hydro.