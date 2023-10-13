Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has extended its naming rights deal with OVO for a further seven years, which will see OVO Hydro (cap. 14,300) carry the name of the energy supplier until at least 2030.

The partnership renewal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, part of AEG Europe.

SEC’s flagship live entertainment venue celebrated its 10th anniversary in September. Last year the Hydro, which is ranked number one arena in Europe for ticket sales by Pollstar, welcomed its busiest schedule of live entertainment since opening.

Last year the Hydro became the first venue in the world to receive ‘Greener Arena Certification’, A Greener Future’s independent certification process which assesses venue operations.

Single-use plastic cups were eliminated at the venue last year via the introduction of ‘Stack Cups’, which have saved 17 tonnes of carbon and more than 2 million single-use pieces of plastic from going to landfill since launch. It has seen £5,000 donated to music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins via the scheme.

SEC chief executive Peter Duthie (pictured left) said, “It’s unusual in our industry for partnerships of this nature to have such longevity, so the continuation of our relationship with OVO is testament to the amount of synergy to be found between our two businesses.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests, and through this partnership some 500,000 of them have been afforded early access to tickets.”