The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has kicked off the 10th-anniversary season of the OVO Hydro (cap. 14,300) with the launch of HYDR10 – a celebration of the last decade at the Glasgow arena.

The season has commenced with the launch of a short film which captures key moments from across the years, projected onto the exterior and soundtracked by Glasgow singer Gerry Cinnamon’s track ‘Ghost’.

Over the next month, the arena will host shows by artists including Shania Twain, Busted, and New Order. Alongside the programme of live shows, HYDR10 includes a special edition podcast series, a commemorative photography installation and a competition for fans.

Venue highlights

Since opening its doors in 2013 with a performance by Sir Rod Stewart, the OVO Hydro has welcomed more than 10 million visitors. It has continually ranked in the top five busiest arenas across the world, most recently securing no.1 Worldwide on Billboard Top Grossing Venues (with a capacity of 10-15k).

The last decade has also seen the venue, formerly known as the SSE Hydro, host international events such as the 2014 Commonwealth Games, MTV Europe Music Awards and COP26.

OVO Hydro, the third addition to the SEC, was last year awarded the world’s first ‘A Greener Arena’ certification by A Greener Future.

SEC director of live entertainment Debbie McWilliams said, “As we are poised to reach this milestone, we couldn’t be prouder of the success of the OVO Hydro. It has been an outstanding decade of music, comedy, and sport. The venue has gone from strength to strength, year on year and is firmly placed as world-class in the global entertainment industry.”