Camden’s 800-capacity music and arts venue Roundhouse has appointed Rowan Kitching as venue director.

Kitching joins from London corporate venue The HAC. She is described as an experienced venue specialist with knowledge of heritage venues and technical event delivery at expansive outdoor event spaces and exhibition centres. This includes the delivery of large-scale global events for both London 2012 Olympics and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Kitching will oversee the Roundhouse’s technical and production, visitor experience and estate teams as well as lead its sustainability plans.

Kitching said, “The uniqueness and heritage of the space excites me, but most importantly the support to our vital creative youth programme. I am dedicated to delivering world class events and what a fabulous stage on which to be doing that here.”

Roundhouse CEO and artistic director Marcus Davey said, “[Kitching] brings a wealth of experience from across the events world, but greater than that is Rowan’s commitment to supporting the next generation of event professionals, something that is so important to us at the Roundhouse.”

Roundhouse delivers hundreds of gigs, events and performances events each year, as well as a year-round creative programme for 11-30 year olds, including in the newly opened Roundhouse Works. The venue works with 7,500 young people each year through the programme.