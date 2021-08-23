Independent Stevenage-based event rigging specialist Rigging Team has launched a live events focused rigging training centre, following the company’s recent relocation to larger premises.

The new 241.5sqm training centre features a classroom and presentation space, along with a practical training area where trainees can use equipment. A custom-built, multi-level, structure has been installed to enable the practice of safe rigging work at height.

The company said it has announced an initial round of rigging courses, which have been met with high interest. A second element of the facility, scheduled to open next year, will include stairway access to an extended structure, with sections of slatted and tension-wire grids.

Rigging Team managing director Adam Searle said the courses are designed specifically to suit the live events industry, whether it’s a specific discipline or a bespoke combination of courses.

Courses currently running at the training centre include: 3-day Rigging for the Entertainment Industry, Work at Height and Rescue. Rope Access, Ladder Training and PASMA courses are due to be added to the curriculum in early 2022.

Searle said, “Being housed adjacent to our main warehouse, the training centre has access to a wealth of additional equipment. It also means that, should there be a specific question about something which may not be covered directly in the syllabus, our trainers are able to answer, demonstrate and explain in a way that is relevant to our trainees.

“It’s fantastic to be able to welcome clients, both old and new, at our new facility, particularly at a time when the Industry is returning from a prolonged period of absence; this extended period of down time has inevitably lead to some skills fade.

“We are often able to run courses at client premises, however, the training space we have created allows us to offer a far better learning environment – something which we hope will benefit our industry both now and into the future.”