Independent providers of specialist rigging services, Rigging Team, have worked with students at Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance to help deliver a live event staged at the college.

The show was created as an opportunity for students to study working as part of a live production crew and allowed them to experiment with a range of industry equipment.

Rigging Team provided EXE-Rise Hoists with Out Board Electronics controllers and cabling for the event. The Herfordshire based company said the hoists allowed the crew to easily configure and secure the trusses, without the need for working at height – and the ability to manoeuvre the truss down to a safe level and angle meant that access to the truss mounted fixtures was made quick and simple.

Without a live audience present, the production team shot a music video in the second half of the project, using the equipment to change the rig configuration and create a range of looks in a short period of time.

Rigging Team managing director Adam Searle said, “Along with the regular training and tuition we provide, we’re always keen to help deliver experiences such as this to students looking to become part of our industry.”

He added, “We’re always delighted to offer to our support on productions such as this, to provide access to equipment and to help the ‘next generation’ gain important hands-on experience – particularly when they create such great results.”

Rose Bruford College student and technical manager for the project, Daniel Holland said, “We created a live show featuring a band and DJ, which was livestreamed, as social distancing restrictions prevented us from having an audience. The equipment, kindly provided by Rigging Team, was used to fly four-angled trusses, containing a mixture of intelligent washes and beam fixtures, as well as VDO Sceptrons.”

He added, “The venue, the Rose Theatre, which is in the round, presented a number of challenges for flying the equipment allocated to the show. Assistance provided by Rigging Team really helped us shape the space to end-on and to safely achieve the look we wanted, making the most of the height and curve of the venue. This acted as a great learning experience – which is what it was all about!”