Around 250 industry professionals answered the call from The Power of Events’ School Ambassador programme earlier this year to present the events sector as a viable career path in local schools across more regions.

The programme, successfully piloted across 35 schools and 6,500 students since January, will now roll out after the summer, starting in Hertfordshire, Birmingham and the South Coast (Portsmouth, Brighton, Eastbourne).

The Power of Events founder Rick Stainton said, “The content-driven showcase has worked well and we are excited about taking it into more schools and colleges in these first three regional deployments, thanks to the collaborative support of our sponsors.”

The aim is to cover over 300 schools across the first three regions and engage over 50,000 youngsters with repeat school visits to multiple-year groups. School Ambassador volunteers will then be called upon to support the programme when it lands in their region or city.

The Power of Events director Simon Hughes said, “The industry asked us to boost awareness of the broad range of event careers and the multiple routes into our industry in the face of stiff competition from other sectors and professions. We would like to invite our partners and supporters to get involved in the programme by sponsoring the rollout into their local region. Alternatively, they could join the growing number of Ambassadors that are helping us deliver this innovative and unique showcase to attract the talent of tomorrow.”