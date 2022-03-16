Collection society PRS for Music has launched its Back to Live Music Venue Prize which will offer independent music venues the chance to win one of six regional prizes of up to £10,000.

PRS for Music, which represents over 160,000 UK songwriters, composers, and music publishers, said there was an 84% decline in the number of live performance setlists reported to the organisation between 2019 and 2021 (from 124,000 to 19,300).

The competition will run throughout the year and is open to independent live music venues that are not part of a national brand.

To enter the competition, applicants must detail how the prize money would be spent, and what it would mean for their business to win. The judging panel will be made up of figures and representatives from across the music, arts, and hospitality sectors.

PRS for Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin (pictured) said, “Venues play such an important part in the music industry ecosystem, with many featuring live performances by emerging talented songwriters and composers.

“We look forward to music creators once again taking the stage, and revelling in the joy that live music brings with it. Last year, we launched our ‘On with the Show’ campaign to support our members returning to performing live, this initiative builds on that to ensure we can joy that live music.”

For more information and to apply visit here.