Collection society PRS For Music, which represents over 155,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers, has moved its headquarters to the Hay’s Galleria building in Southwark.

Mayor of Southwark, councillor Barrie Hargrove (pictured left), opened the new headquarters at a ceremony alongside PRS for Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin (pictured right), chair of the PRS Members’ Council Nigel Elderton and president of the PRS Members’ Council Michelle Escoffery.

The organisation said that as part of its sustainability efforts it has re-used 60% of the furniture from its previous office in King’s Cross and donated the remaining furniture to two of its partner charities, British Home, and AGE UK.

PRS For Music also donated 120 desktop monitors to charity The Society for Entrepreneurial Education and Development. It said it has committed to using 100% renewable energy and that a primary reason for the move was to make further commitments to offset its carbon footprint.

Martin said the move would enable the collection society to save up to £1 million annually, a cost-saving that would be passed on to its music creator members: “The new state of the art headquarters and collaboration hub will be more cost-efficient, eco-friendly, and a thriving, inspiring space for teams to connect and work together.”