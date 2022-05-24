Live Nation is to promote two events by mixed martial arts (MMA) brand the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which will take place at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena (cap. 5,000) and London’s Copper Box Arena (7,500) this summer.

The back-to-back 2022 Playoffs will mark the first time the PFL has hosted events in the UK. The Playoffs will begin in New York City on 5 August at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (cap. 5,600), before heading to Motorpoint Arena on 13 August, with the final playoff event taking place at Copper Box Arena on 20 August.

Live Nation UK VP sport and family entertainment Sean Ryman said, “The PFL is a global brand in combat sports with an elite roster of athletes, the UK is excited and ready for this and it’s long overdue.”

The second half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season begins on 17 June from OTE Arena (1,300) at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, with additional events on 24 June and 1 July. PFL fighters will battle it out for a shot at the PFL World Championship and the $6m (£4.7m) prize money.