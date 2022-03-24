A 500-capacity open-air venue is to launch at London’s Morden Wharf Greenwich – a new 19-acre complex on the southwestern fringe of the Greenwich Peninsula.

With views towards Canary Wharf’s skyline, Morden Wharf Terrace will sit in an industrial yard that is part of Greenwich’s Brew By Numbers Brewery.

The venue, which launches on 29 April, has new seating crafted from reclaimed and up-cycled wood. The space will be powered by a Funktion One sound system installed by RSH Audio, with a shipping container used as the DJ booth.

The venue will primarily host electronic music and will have a programme of events that includes Riverside Beer Festival and Glastonbury screenings, along with parties from brands such as UKG Brunch, Stanton Sessions, Glasgow Underground, Mas Que Nada, Reptile Dysfunction and 30 Years of Hard Times.

Brew By Numbers will supply beers on tap at the venue, while street food will be supplied by Black Eats LDN – the UK’s first and only Black-owned restaurant directory. It’s A London Wing and Freewheelin’ Pizza will also supply food.

Modern Wharf Greenwich, developed by U+I, is a new mixed-use neighbourhood comprising a large new riverside public park, employment space and 1,500 homes.

Modern Wharf Terrace operator Alex Donald said, “We’re really excited to be bringing some of the best names in electronic music to this stunning location on the Thames.

“The terrace is part of Brew By Numbers Brewery and I knew it had huge potential to be transformed into a music venue.

“Open-air dancing in London is still a rarity and we’re making the most of this with uninterrupted panoramic views, Funktion One sound and the best street food. We have a brewery next door so that means amazing craft beer on tap too.”