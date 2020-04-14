Olympia London’s National Hall has been converted into a large food storage, production and distribution facility to a support vulnerable and isolated residents reliant on donations.

The new Hammersmith and Fulham Foodbank service, which was officially launched today, will now be delivering over 1,000 parcels per week, increasing the organisation’s capacity by 400 percent.

The new operation is being staffed by an army of volunteers from Hammersmith and Fulham Council (H&F) as well as volunteers from the surrounding community.

H&F asked the owners of Olympia London for help to vastly expand the urgent H&F CAN and Foodbank effort. As a result, Olympia offered their Olympia National building – the sister hall of Olympia Grand – free of charge to the council.

“Working with Olympia London, the Foodbank and our amazing army of CAN volunteers, we want everyone to know we are on their side through this national emergency,” said Cllr Sue Fennimore. “Together, we are determined to support those most in need – at the time of their greatest need.”

Nigel Nathan, Managing Director of Olympia London, said: “In these difficult times, we’re delighted to be able to play our small part by offering Olympia London to Hammersmith & Fulham Council and the Foodbank while they provide vital help to thousands of people that need it most in our local community. Their teams are doing a heroic job. And I’m also so grateful to our few staff that are still manning our venue to keep it safe while this important work is carried out.”