AEG’s The O2 Arena is to host a full capacity concert for the first time in more than 500 days, with a free-to-attend show by Gorillaz tomorrow (10 August), exclusively for NHS workers and their families. The band will return the following day for a sold-out show at the venue.

All ticket holders for the shows will need to present an NHS Covid pass on entry to gain access to the venue. Tickets are limited to four per person – an eligible NHS staff member and three guests.

The arena will be requiring all staff to demonstrate evidence of a negative lateral flow test before entering. It is encouraging all visitors to wear a face-covering during their visit particularly while moving around the venue and in busy spaces like the concourses.

The O2 will use hand sanitising stations by Lifebuoy across the venue and has introduced an air purification system throughout the arena supplied by Rentokil Initial. The arena also has an air filtering system.

To commemorate the event’s milestone, attendees will be able to purchase merchandise featuring a nightingale designed by British artist and illustrator Madeleine Floyd. Profits from the merch sales will be donated to the Florence Nightingale Foundation.

The merchandise will also be available for fans to purchase at the next free show for NHS workers and their families, headlined by Liam Gallagher with Primal Scream and Black Honey on 17 August.

The O2 VP and general manager Steve Sayer said, “We have missed the fans and live performances so much, we couldn’t be more proud to reopen with this event and to welcome such a great audience.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s fitting that Madeleine Floyd has created two new and original pieces of nightingale artwork for the occasions to help raise funds for the Nightingale Foundation. For so many reasons, we expect a big outpouring of emotion on both nights and an incredible atmosphere.”