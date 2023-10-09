London’s O2 Arena (cap. 20,000) is to donate more than 1,000 arena tickets to local young people next year, following new research linking live events and improved mental health.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October), new research inspired by the work of the venue’s official charity partner YoungMinds has shown that 83% of young people aged 14-25 agree that attending live events has a positive impact on their mood and wellbeing.

The research also showed that a fifth of young people (20%) stated that this positive impact on their mental health is what they enjoy most about attending live events. More than a quarter (27%) cited that their enjoyment comes from the opportunity to forget about everything else they have going on when attending live events.

The AEG-operated O2 Arena will work with local charitable youth organisation YoungGreenwich to donate tickets across music, comedy and sport to young residents of Greenwich next year.

The O2 Arena commercial director Adam Pearson said, “This research highlights the undeniable link between live events and the positive impact they have on the mental health and wellbeing of young people, which presents us with a unique opportunity to really make a difference within our local community – something which has always been a huge priority for us.”

The latest donation forms part of The O2’s wider CSR platform, Good Vibes All Round, which underpins the venue’s work across sustainability, accessibility, charity, and community.

The O2 recently announced that it will be hosting the world’s first carbon-removed events in February next year.