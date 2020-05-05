The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has partnered with the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), to put pressure on Hiscox Insurance and secure payouts for night time businesses.

The alliance between NTIA and HAG will see them pooling resources in legal actions against the insurance company. The two groups represent over 500 Hiscox policy holders with total insurance cover of £50m.

NTIA has enlisted Philip Kolvin QC, of Cornerstone Barristers, to assist them. Kolvin said: “The Hiscox policies we are relying on clearly cover government closure due to the coronavirus. I hope very much that these claims can be met soon, and in full, to avoid the need for litigation”.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA says, “This alliance will ratchet up the pressure on Hiscox. These policies have clearly been triggered and we are determined to do everything we can to get Hiscox to pay out quickly and in full.”

Mark Killick, of the Hiscox Action Group Steering Committee, adds: “Hiscox’s behaviour has been disgraceful and is threatening thousands of UK businesses. By working together with the NTIA, we hope to force Hiscox to do the right thing before it is too late for many of our members”.

The contested part of the Hiscox policies, which the company says does not constitute a payout, is the following:

“We will insure for your financial loss resulting from an interruption to your activities caused by:

11) Public Authority

“Your inability to use the insured premises due to restrictions imposed by a public authority during the period of insurance following: