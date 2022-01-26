The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) said it will begin a programme of education specifically around diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) on 27 January, with the first of a four-part series of online workshops and seminars.

The first session will address the topic of unconscious bias and will be available exclusively to NOEA members via the association’s website.

The session has been curated and delivered by Wasserman account director & DE&I lead Stephanie Corker. Along with the seminar, there will also be take-home resources for attendees.

NOEA said the series is one of many courses that will be made available to NOEA members in 2022.