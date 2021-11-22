The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) is launching a series of workshops and educational sessions, focusing on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I). The course has been developed in partnership with sports marketing and talent management company Wasserman.

The educational programme will be split into four modules; Unconscious Biases (January), Microaggressions (March), Privilege (April), and Allyship and Empathy (June), and has been curated by Wasserman’s account director and diversity, equality and inclusion lead Stephanie Corker.

The association’s new DE&I programme is part of a series of courses that will be made free to access for NOEA members in 2022. It said the sessions will be delivered live and on-demand and come with supporting resources and further reading.

NOEA council member, DE&I lead, and director at Wasserman Cris Cicirello said, “As an association we’ve tried to handle DE&I issues with the sensitivity and intelligence they deserve, and we’re delighted to be tapping into the quality education that Stephanie provides. It means we can now offer highly valuable and credible education to NOEA members for free.

“These sessions will be a valuable resource for any NOEA members who want to take a more proactive approach to DE&I. They have been created to help businesses formulate structures and frameworks within their business which will last for many years, and ensure they have a more representative and equitable workplace, but that they are also able to tap into talent from across society.”

The NOEA Diversity, Inclusion & Equality educational course will go live at the association’s Annual Convention, which will be headlined by Parliamentary Group for Events chair Theresa Villiers on 24 November.