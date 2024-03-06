Music Leaders Network, the professional development programme for people who identify as women, non-binary or trans in music, is now open for applications for its September 2024 intake.

Led by Remi Harris MBE and Tamara Gal-On, the initiative aims to transform the career development of women with between 5-25 years of music industry experience.

The programme will run from September until January 2025. The 12 members of the next cohort of the leadership programme will join an alumnae of 70 women from across the music industry, including employees from FUGA, Polydor, September Management, PPL, PRS for Music, AIM Ireland and Blue Raincoat Music as well as freelance music creators.

Gal-On said, “This network is making a difference in the music industry as a whole because the people that we’ve worked with are going on to mentor others and to lead in a compassionate and commercial way. They’re having a ripple effect.”

According to organisers of the programme, 91% of the participants said they were now more confident in their leadership abilities. Across those surveyed, an average of a 66% increase in income one year post-programme was reported.

The founders will again provide discretionary bursaries to help with costs for self-employed participants and those working for charities.

For those considering taking a place on the programme, online Q&A events will be available 14 March, 18 April and 14 May. These are 30 minutes long and require pre-registration on Eventbrite.

The application form can be found here.