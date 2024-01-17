UK Music has launched its 2024 survey which will track the diversity of the music industry workforce.

The survey focuses on those who work behind the scenes in the industry and collates data from studios, management agencies, music publishers, education, major and independent record labels, music licensing companies and the live music sector.

Launched in 2016, the findings of the survey give the industry insight into where improvements are needed regarding diversity and inclusion in the music business – and highlights where positive change is already underway.

The survey takes place every two years and UK Music will publish the results of later this year.

UK Music interim Chief Executive Tom Kiehl said, “It’s important that we track the diversity of those that work behind the scenes in our industry. We need this data so we can identify where we are doing well and where we could improve.

“To get quality information we need people from across the industry and all over the UK to fill out the survey – so I urge everyone who can to take part and share with your colleagues as well.”

UK Music head of diversity Eunice Obianagha said, “UK Music has been running the Diversity Workforce Survey every two years since 2016.

“The survey asks questions on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability, neurodiversity, caring responsibilities, religion and age. We appreciate these are sensitive matters and value you trusting UK Music with the information you provide.

“It gives us an opportunity to look more closely into topics that can be challenging to deal with in the workplace and creates forums for open discussion and resolution.’’

UK Music Diversity Taskforce chair Ammo Talwar said, “It’s now four years on from the ground-breaking year that was 2020 and we cannot allow ourselves to become complacent. “Guided by the UK Music Diversity Taskforce, which features representatives from across the industry, this survey is vital for our understanding of progress.

“Fill out the survey and help us get the data we need to make change happen.”

The survey can be filled out here. It will close on 29 February.