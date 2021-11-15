The National Outdoor Event Association (NOEA) has announced its full conference schedule for the organisation’s annual NOEA Convention and AGM on 24 November 2021

As previously reported, the online event will be opened by Parliamentary Group for Events chair Theresa Villiers. The wide range of speakers at the event will also include Public Health Liverpool director Matt Ashton, Culture Creative senior producer Emily Sewell, Hampton Court Palace head Lucy Hutchings, Barnstorm Global’s Alysha Sargent and Bath & North East Somerset Council’s Linda Todd.

NOEA general secretary Susan Tanner said, “This is a really important convention and we’re lucky to have such a high profile list of speakers. Our theme for 2022 is Build Back Better so we’re giving every delegate the chance to have access to speakers from government relations to DE&I. These are short, punchy sessions, so we can upweight them with opportunities for delegates to ask live questions. It should be a really impressive event.”

PROGRAMME

10.30

Welcome from NOEA

President of NOEA: Tom Clements

10.45

The NOEA Keynote:

Theresa Villiers, chair of the APPG for Events

Theresa Villiers, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for events will give her perspective of a year in events, since Covid, and what the events industry has ahead of it. Theresa will then answer questions from the delegation.

Interview by Alistair Turner, marketing, NOEA

11.45

The Local Council Perspective

Linda Todd, Bath & North East Somerset Council / Andy McNicholl, Liverpool City Region

Understanding the perspective of Local Authorities and the event organisers that work within them. An open discussion on the challenges they face, and how other event professionals can work with them.

12.30

Looking to the Past, for the Future

Alysha Sargent, Barnstorm Global; Emily Sewell, Senior Producer, Culture Creative Ltd; Lucy Hutchings, head of Hampton Palace, Historic Royal Palaces; Ella Harrison, event manager West Territory, English Heritage

How can heritage venues and events be a way forward to both protect our heritage sights, but also sustain the events industry in the future. A panel discussion.

13.00

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion: A Roadmap

Stephanie Corker, Wasserman

Steph Corker, presents the findings of almost 3 years of work at Wasserman, looking at DE&I in the business, but also across the events industry. A chance for businesses to review their own practices and learn more about a successful roadmap to improve their own performance in this important subject.

14.30

The BIG Debate: Is the Industry Ready to #BuildBackBetter?

Alan Lyons, Bath & West & Philip Day, Laceys Solicitors

This year’s satirical ending to the conference will see the motion put forward by Alan Lyons, Bath & West Show, and contested by Philip Day, Laceys Solicitors. A light-hearted end to the convention and hopefully a way of kicking 2021 into touch. At the end of the session both live and digital delegates will be encouraged to vote ‘for’ or ‘against’ the motion.

15.35

Matt Ashton: director of Public Health, Liverpool

Matt Ashton was one of the key figures involved in the test events in Liverpool earlier this year. Representing both Liverpool events, and the health and safety of citizens across the UK, Matt has kindly given up his time to discuss questions and answers around events and public health.