The Event Medical Association, a new body representing medical providers working within the events industry, is set to launch at The Showman’s Show this month.

The organisation, whose inception has been supported by the National Outdoor Event Association (NOEA), said it will answer the call to provide events with closer, more standardised, and coherent working practices within the sector, and will also address incoming governance that will regulate the medical treatment of attendees at events.

In its initial stages, Event Medical will sit on the NOEA Council and be part of its website. The creation of the association has been supported by seed funding from The Showman’s Show.

NOEA said it will encourage dual membership of both associations amongst its members concerned with medical support at events.

The association’s stated core objectives are:

To promote the highest standards of medical care at outdoor events

To encourage and support good clinical and corporate governance

To encourage and support continued development of staff and volunteers, and the maintenance of their qualifications and competencies

To share experience and good practice and provide mutual support

To provide a forum for discussion and debate amongst event medical providers

To represent the event medical sector and actively promote its good standing

Event Medical Association’s co-founder Chris Howes said, “The government is looking at regulation that will examine the way medicine is provided at major events and, for us, it’s important that the industry has a voice in these discussions, the Event Medical Association allows us to this.

“Many in the industry have also been calling for an association that represents the very highest quality of care given at events, and a clear articulation of what ‘good’ looks like for organisers. Again, this association can both map out and benchmark quality across the sector. At the Event Medical Association, we are bringing together businesses with shared values around quality care for the people we look after and support for the practitioners who provide it.”

NOEA president Tom Clements said, “It remains a priority for NOEA to support the continual progression and professionalism of the industry. That is why, with our colleagues at The Showman’s Show, we have supported the set-up of the Event Medical Association,” commented Tom Clements, President, NOEA. “We already have a number of medical providers within the NOEA membership and, through our partnership with the Event Medical Association, we are able to give them dual membership to both.”