Members of the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) have unanimously agreed its president Tom Clements, who is director at Specialized Security, should stay on for a second two-year term.

The NOEA AGM also saw Barnstorm Global event director Alysha Sargent made vice-president.

Clements said the past two years had been a horrible time for the industry and he hoped his next two as president would be more positive: “I have to say though, NOEA’s position in front of its stakeholders, our government and, of course, our members has never been stronger. This cannot be more clearly evidenced by the quality of the education we offered at the convention, and the willingness of high-profile individuals to spend time with our members.”

“It’s important that we use our growing reputation to help support our members through what could be an incredibly tough 2022, and I’m already delighted with the education and resources we’ll be offering them next year.

“There has never been a better time to be a NOEA member and myself, our vice-presidents and the rest of the NOEA Council will again be committing our time to do whatever it takes to support the industry.”