Northampton-based temporary structures specialists Neptunus almost doubled the size of its hospitality structure at Queen’s Club as the LTA’s cinch Championship returned to full capacity following the pandemic.

Last year’s facility spanned 1,800sqm with an equivalent amount of mezzanine as numbers were reduced to meet social distancing regulations. For 2022, Neptunus’ structure was extended to 3,300sqm, featuring a similar mezzanine along with 900sqm of external hospitality space.

Transformed in 2021 to also accommodate officials and media, this year the two storey Evolution II structure that formed the South Pavilion was predominantly used for hospitality including a VIP restaurant alongside public areas for dining and refreshments. Space was also set aside within the facility for a media centre for international sports journalists and broadcasters.

The hospitality area included a café restaurant, merchandising booths and an open-air bar area along with essential services, such as kitchens and a first aid room. Neptunus was responsible for the internal fit-out, climate control, lifts, floor coverings and luxury toilets within the structure.

LTA head of event operations Jen Motet said, “It has been brilliant to introduce the full-size Evolution II structure to the cinch Championships this year after a reduced provision in 2021. This has really enabled us to be flexible with the spaces we have within the South Pavilion building and provided a higher quality of experience for our range of user groups. We have worked closely with Neptunus throughout and have been very pleased with the results.”

Neptunus managing director Ben Keast said, “Over the past two years we have certainly been able to demonstrate to the LTA the versatility of our Evolution II technology which can easily be adapted for multiple uses.”