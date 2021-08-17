Northampton-based temporary structure specialists Neptunus has appointed Rob Smith as operations manager.

Smith first joined Neptunus in 2014 as site operations manager but left last year to take up a senior position with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organising committee.

During his 25-year long career in the events industry Smith has undertaken roles revolving around the overlay management for events such as the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

As Neptunus’ site operations manager, Smith helped to deliver most of the company’s high-profile projects including the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and the NATO Summit in London in 2019. His last two projects for Neptunus were delivery of Nightingale Hospitals in Cardiff and Jersey.

The company has previously supplied tents and temporary accommodation for festivals such as Tomorrowland (cap. 70,000) in Belgium, Zwarte Cross (20,000) and Pinkpop (60,000) in the Netherlands and Parookaville (70,000) in Germany.

Smith, who takes up his new role in September, said, “After years of working on-site to deliver projects, my new role of operations manager will be office based with responsibility for overseeing all of our assignments in the event industry and for our semi-permanent operation.”

Neptunus managing director Ben Keast said, “We are very pleased to see Rob return to the business. He’s a vastly experienced manager who has delivered the overlay on some of the biggest and most complex events. He will be a great asset in helping us to achieve our future goals to expand our business in the UK as we emerge from the pandemic.”