West-midlands-based global creative communications group, DRPG, has been appointed as the official promotional event services provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

DRPG will support promotional events in the run-up to the Games and has already worked with the Birmingham 2022 organising committee on the design and launch of the mascot, Perry and on a sports festival to celebrate one year to go until the Games begin.

The free-to-attend festival, hosted by the national governing bodies of 12 governing bodies Commonwealth sports, took place yesterday, 28 July, at Birmingham’s Centenary Square and featured several athletes and pop-up sporting activities.

DRPG CEO Dale Parmenter (pictured, left) said, “As an organisation with a heritage in Hartlebury, we are proud to be part of the West Midlands, but our global presence means the Commonwealth Games is a fantastic fit with our ethos; both a celebration of our diverse, local community and the bringing together of people and countries from all over the world.

“We are really excited to be supporting the Games every step of the way and long into the future as the legacy of the event lives on in Birmingham and beyond. This is a great opportunity for us to fully flex our creative muscles and connect with other key businesses in the region to work together and make this the best Commonwealth Games yet.

“Through our own sustainability goals and values, as well as our sustainable event planning promise and CSR Charter review, we wholeheartedly support the missions of Birmingham 2022, including their pledge to deliver carbon-neutral Games.”

Birmingham 2022 head of communications Matt Eagles said, “[DPRG] are well known for their impressive, highly creative events that not only wow people, but create a lasting impact. Birmingham 2022 is a Games for everyone. Working together with DRPG we want to engage and connect with the nation to build excitement for the Games.”