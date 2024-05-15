RWS Global has acquired sports event production company Great Big Events (GBE); whose project portfolio includes 100 World Championships, World Cups, Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and multi-sport Games.

The deal will see the launch of RWS Global Sports, a new division of RWS Global that it said will provide a comprehensive range of offerings including venue design, entertainment, sports production and merchandise.

With bases in London, Sydney, New York and Cincinnati, RWS Global’s clients include Commonwealth Games, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Invictus Games and Rugby World Cup.

“This exciting acquisition redefines the possibilities for integrated, live sports and entertainment experiences on a global scale and propels us into a new realm of innovation and creativity,” said RWS Global CEO Ryan Stana. “Fusing together our teams, resources and talent strengthens our position as leaders in the live experiential sector and allows us to deliver unprecedented live sports and entertainment experiences for our clients and their audiences across the globe.”

GBE co-founder Kim Henshaw will join and lead the RWS Global Sports division. He said, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with RWS Global and excited about the endless possibilities ahead. With our combined expertise, we will develop unparalleled live sports experiences and set a new standard for the industry. Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey, and we can’t wait to showcase the innovative and groundbreaking work we will achieve together with RWS Global.”