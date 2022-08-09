Sports Technology (ST) provided a full turnkey technical solution to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the event’s official large video screens and audio services provider.

ST’s work ranged from the design, through to delivery and operation of all LED screens, projection, audio, sport presentation, and the provision of major signal distribution infrastructure across the 15 competition venues.

ST was established in the UK in 2010 in the run-up to the London 2012 Olympics as a specialist business focused on delivering AV and associated technology services to major multi-sport events. The business is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Creative Technology (CT).

Birmingham 2022 marks the third consecutive Commonwealth Games where ST has been an official provider, and is one of 10 major multi-sport events, including six Olympic and Paralympic Games since the business was established.

ST’s technology at the Games included interactive athlete entrance LED screens – displaying unique graphics and information for each athlete presented into the competition as well as leader boards showing scoring and broadcast feeds around Alexander Stadium.

This year for the first time ever, ST’s Birmingham delivery includes the industry launch of new signal distribution platform TFC FLOW. TFC FLOWallows transmission of multiple signals for data, intercom, video, and audio (DIVA) over one IP based fibre infrastructure across all venues.

The DIVA concept was launched by ST in 2015 and following deployment at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, was adopted by the IOC as a default for future Olympic Games.

The TFC FLOW system is already creating significant interest across multiple markets and will be deployed at more major events during 2022.

ST managing director Damian Rowe said, “Over many years at numerous games, the delivery of cable systems to connect multiple functional areas within venues has been a massive logistical challenge and an operational cost to the organisers, resulting in hundreds if not thousands of kilometres of cable and other infrastructure going to waste. The evolution of these games-wide connectivity solutions is providing real and tangible contributions to event sustainability, function, and cost.”