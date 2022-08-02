AV equipment supplier Creative Technology (CT) provided the LED video elements for the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which took place on 28 July at Alexander Stadium.

Engaged by Birmingham Ceremonies (a Joint venture between Gary Beestone Associates and Done and Dusted), CT provided LED display technology and playback services for the show, working with Total Fabrications for the structural elements and artist and creative director Tal Rosner for the content.

Centre stage on the stadium floor was the bullring, made from a specialist outdoor and waterproof LED, which staged the large mechanical bull. It measured more than 260m in circumference, incorporating ramps for vehicle access in several locations and a removable section allowing larger scenic access.

One end of the stadium featured a large telescopic LED tower incorporating 250sqm of CT’s BQ4 LED reaching 12m high when fully extended. CT also supplied the four main LED screens within the stadium which will remain in place throughout the Games. It said these were upgraded both in size and resolution following a recent test event now measuring 125sqm each and utilising the same BQ4 product as the tower screen.

CT project manager Ross Howard, who has worked on several major ceremonies including London 2012, said managing a project on this scale is “both a huge challenge and a great honour”.

He said, “The ambition and attention to detail from the creative team means we are pushing technology to the limit and constantly innovating to achieve visual perfection. It is a great experience to be working alongside so many industry leaders and showing once again that we Brits really know how to put on a show.”

Birmingham Ceremonies technical manager (systems) Nick Joyce said, ”While we were very familiar with CT’s LED capabilities around LED and servers, the Pixera solution is new to us. As promised, it has delivered excellent functionality and flawless operation from fewer servers and at lower cost than alternative systems. The ROE BQ system deployed in the towers looked stunning and the fact that it perfectly matched the main stadium screens added to the overall impact.”

CT has a long tradition of delivering opening and closing ceremonies for major sporting events including London 2012 and has also worked on events such as Reading and Leeds Festival, the Wimbledon Championships and Hampton Court Music Festival.