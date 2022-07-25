Collaborative event planning platform Iventis has been selected as the official technology supplier to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking place from 28 July – 8 August.

Iventis’ geospatial event planning tool will be used by everyone involved in planning the event. By using the tool, event organisers will be able to bring together maps, CAD plans and other datasets so they can create and share their plans with key stakeholders.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see more than 5,054 athletes competing in 72 teams from 54 Commonwealth of Nations countries and 18 territories.

“The logistics of an event of this scale require clear, concise and collaborative mapping,” said Iventis CEO and founder Joe Cusdin.

With the event being held in the Midlands and Iventis being an East Midlands-based business funded by the Midlands Investment Engine, Cusdin says the partnership is even more significant.

“This complex, multi-sport event is exactly what Iventis was designed for and by using Iventis’ event planning tools, the whole team including stakeholders and suppliers are able to plan every aspect of the event in a truly integrated way – moving away from plans being managed in disparate formats.

“Our team of experts will be seconded to Birmingham for the games in a variety of functions from sponsor services to technology operations and results QA and we look forward to working with the team ahead of and during the fantastic event.”