MTV has confirmed that the 2024 MTV EMAs will take place at Manchester’s new arena Co-op Live (cap. 23,500).

Now in its 30th year, this is the first time that the awards will be staged in the city, and also marks its return to the UK after seven years.

The show on 10 November will be broadcast on MTV in more than 150 countries.

Co-op Live, operated by Oak View Group, recently had its license approved and is set to be the UK’s largest indoor arena when it opens on 23 April with a show by Peter Kay.

Cllr Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, said, “As a city that is known the world over for our legendary music scene, MTV could not have picked a better place for this year’s EMAs.

“With the expertise, experience and reputation we also have for delivering successful, world-class events, we’re confident Manchester will provide a superb platform for the best MTV EMAs yet, and look forward to welcoming MTV and the global music community to our city for what is set to be an epic celebration of music and artists. Manchester meets MTV – we can’t wait.”

Gary Roden, executive director and general manager, Co-op Live said, “Co-op Live has been designed from the ground up to offer, at its core, a truly exceptional live music and fan experience, and we are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomises what our venue stands for.”