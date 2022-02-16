London art-deco venue Troxy has appointed a new operations manager, Jools Butterfield, who brings over 25 years of experience within the event industry and 20+ years in managerial roles.

He will be making the transition from his most recent role as senior festivals manager at Vision Nine. His responsibilities lay as event manager for the NASS festival, assistant event manager for Boardmasters festival and the overall creation of the strategy and approach of all Vision Nine events. His other roles include spending 15 years as Lovebox founder and festival manager.

In his new role, Butterfield will be responsible for ensuring the delivery and progression of Troxy’s events schedule, which spans the likes of live concerts and award ceremonies.

Butterfield said, “Troxy is interwoven into the fabric of London, a connection I am thrilled to be maintaining and expanding on.”