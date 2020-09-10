The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has appointed Nathan Homer as Chief Commercial Officer.

The LLDC is the company that was set up in 2012 to manage the legacy of the London 2012 Olympics. It manages Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, as well as London Stadium.

Homer brings with him a broad commercial and operational background across the consumer goods, finance, sports and media industries. His work will capitalise on the millions of visitors to the Park every year, the venue’s recreational sports facilities and a range of elite sporting and entertainment events throughout the venues.

Homer previously led Procter & Gamble’s Global Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship through London 2012. Additionally, as a sponsor he has worked across sport and entertainment including title and naming partnerships with the Premier League, NFL, AEG and Live Nation.

Lyn Garner, Chief Executive of London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “Nathan has great experience and through his sponsorship role in 2012 understands the importance of the Olympic and Paralympic legacy.

“Despite the current situation caused by Covid-19, we are already seeing organisers, from large global events to community activity, who want to book our venues and spaces in the future. We also know that this unique open space has connected in a new way with many people during lockdown and is a vital part of what London and the UK has to offer.

“Combine this with the growing innovation of businesses large and small on the Park, the university population establishing and the construction of East Bank which will be home to great institutions such as the BBC, V&A, Sadler’s Wells, UAL’s London College of Fashion and UCL and we have an offer that competes with any place in the world and a legacy creating jobs, investment and opportunity for the people of east London.”

Nathan said: “After being a small part of the incredible 2012 story, I am very excited to come back and be part of the greatest Olympic legacy. There is a unique breadth of narratives that can be told here that link to true purpose and values. Alongside that, we have billions around the world watching events at London Stadium and other venues and the millions who visit and enjoy the wonderful park space every year.

“All of this presents incredible opportunities and I am looking forward to working with all the partners to take the business forward.”