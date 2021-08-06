Leading figures of the nightlife industry, including London venues Ministry of Sound (cap. 1,600) and Heaven (1,000), have joined the national effort to drive Covid-19 vaccine uptake for young people.

The nightclubs will be supporting the vaccine drive by sharing vaccine messaging online and at the venues. Heaven will offer jabs through a pop-up vaccination site this Sunday [8 August].

Also supporting the campaign are industry bodies LIVE (Live music, Industry, Venues, and Entertainment), and Safer Sounds – a partnership promoting best practice across the music industry.

From September, people will be required to have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events. With over two-thirds (67%) of young adults aged 18 to 29 having received one dose of the vaccine, the campaign will encourage club-goers, university students and all young adults to get both doses “without delay”.

Ministry of Sound executive chairman Lohan Presencer said, “It’s incredible to welcome people back onto our dance floor after so long. We’ll provide the music and the good times, people just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely.”

LIVE CEO Greg Parmley said, “We can’t wait to get everyone back through our doors to experience the best that live music has to offer, which is why we’re supporting the campaign to get young people double vaccinated. Vaccine take-up will ensure that, along with the existing measures in place such as ventilation, we can all enjoy music events safely this summer.”