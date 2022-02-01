London Marathon Events (LME) has announced a three-year partnership with Enthuse, a fundraising, donations and events registration technology provider.

The partnership means Enthuse will support each event with an official branded fundraising platform across LME’s full portfolio, including the TCS London Marathon, RideLondon, the Vitality Westminster Mile, Vitality London 10,000, The Big Half and Swim Serpentine.

The agreement follows a consultation process with all the major online fundraising platforms following the closure of Virgin Money Giving, LME’s longstanding online fundraising partner, last year.

The partnership will start with the ballot results announcements for RideLondon and the TCS London Marathon this month. From then on, fundraising page creation will be integrated with the event registration process for all LME events.

LME event director Hugh Brasher said, “Enthuse has put together an innovative fundraising platform and, with their commitment to technology, service, value and transparency, we are confident that over time Enthuse will become the market leader.

“We are very excited about this new partnership and impressed with the Enthuse management team’s commitment to use technology to improve the experience for all users, as well as the company’s growth plans.”